Gawthorpe Hall celebrating talents of northern authors with new show

Gawthorpe Hall will celebrate the talents of northern authors next month with a new show.

Historian Lucy Adlington, of History Wardrobe, will bring the past to life when she presents All Writers Great and Small on Thursday at 7pm.

This literary show will feature many famous writers, ranging from the Brontes to James Herriot.

During the performance, Lucy will link costumes of the time with the works of famous writers, poets and dramatists.

Lancashire County Coun. Peter Buckley, cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: "I'm sure that this lively literary show will be great entertainment for everyone.

"Northern writers have found fame around the world for their bold stories, unique humour and brilliant writing.

"This will be a fantastic show set in the wonderful historic background of Gawthorpe Hall."

Tickets for the performance cost £12. To book contact Gawthorpe Hall on 01282 771004. Entrance to the garden and grounds of Gawthorpe Hall is free. Normal admission price to Gawthorpe Hall is £6 for adults and £4 for concessions. National Trust members and children go free.