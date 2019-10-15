Foals announce Blackpool tour date at Empress Ballroom ahead of release of ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2’

Foals have announced they will be playing Blackpool Empress Ballroom in May 2020 as part of their UK tour.

Fans can buy tickets from this Friday at 9am.

The tour announcement ties with the release of the eagerly anticipated ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2

Yannis Philippakis (vocals/guitar), Jimmy Smith (guitar), Jack Bevan (drums) and Edwin Congreave (keys) will set out on the road next April with gigs in Edinburgh, London, Birmingham , Cardiff and the iconic Winter Gardens venue.

The band have recently previewed three tracks from their new album ‘Into The Surf’, ‘The Runner’ and ‘Black Bull’, which resulted in debut plays courtesy of Annie Mac at Radio 1 and Zane Lowe at Beats 1.

They also opened the Mercury Prize ceremony,performing ‘In The Luna’ with guest guitarist Felix White of The Maccabees.

‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2’ is now available to pre-order from https://foals.me/enswbl2, with ‘Black Bull’, ‘The Runner’ and ‘Into The Surf’ provided as instant downloads. Fans who pre-order from the Official Store until Monday 21st October 11:59PM will gain early access to tickets for Foals’ UK headline tour in 2020 on Wednesday 23rd October at 9.30am

‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 1’ debuted at number two on the Official Album Charts which made it the band’s joint highest charting set to date and earned them critical acclaim.

Tickets via www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk / http://www.foals.co.uk/tour.

