Dance the night away at Charity Soul Night in Burnley

Music fans can dance the night away when some of Lancashire's top Northern Soul DJs play at a charity night in Burnley.

DJ Roman Korol, of Colne, is hosting a charity event on Saturday, June 29th, at The Brunlea Hotel in Keirby Walk, Burnley, from 7-45pm to 1am.

The event is being held in aid of Pendleside Hospice.

Top DJs from Charity Soul, Blackpool Tower, the Winter Gardens, Hamburg Soul Weekenders, Padiham Town Hall, and the Colne Muni will keep the party going all night. Roman, Billy Foster, Shaun Fitton, Richard Lodge and a special guest DJ will play the best of soul's biggest sounds from the 60s to today. And party-goers can dance till their feet ache on the magnificent sprung dancefloor.

Tickets are available from DJs and at Pendleside Hospice for £5 or pay on the door.

Formerly known as The Keirby Park Hotel, the venue was a familiar home for soul DJs like Ginger Taylor, Roman and Terry Motown Davies in the mid 90s.

Refurbished rooms are available at a special rate of £50 per double when you call 01282 420990 and quote "soul".