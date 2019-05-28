Burnley sculptor wins commission in Nick Knowle's new BBC One art show

A Burnley ceramic sculptor was the picture of success when she won a BBC One art show.

Painter Jane Richmond beat off tough competition to be crowned the winner of an episode of Home Is Where The Art Is last month.

The episode, presented by Nick Knowles, of DIY SOS fame, saw Jane compete against two other talented artists to create and pitch beautiful artwork for people they'd never met. The arty trio had to work out the buyer’s style and taste by snooping around their home while the buyer was away.

Jane said: "I cried when I found I’d got the commission.

"Our group wasn’t very competitive. I have to say, we all got on really well from the beginning and were so supportive of one another. We all felt that any exposure from the programme of our art was a positive one so that set the scene.

"The timescales were very tight and that was stressful but I really enjoyed it. The BBC staff were warm and friendly so it was a very positive experience."