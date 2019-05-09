Burnley sculptor stars alongside DIY SOS' Nick Knowles in BBC TV show

A Burnley sculptor hit TV screens when she appeared in a new BBC series.

Artist Jane Richmond starred alongside TV host Nick Knowles, of DIY SOS fame, in the finale of Home Is Where The Art Is on Friday, April 26th at 3-45pm on BBC One.

The show challenges three talented artists to create beautiful artwork for people they've never met. The arty trio must try to work out the buyer’s style and taste by snooping around their home whilst the buyer is away. The artists have to then pitch their work to the buyer.

Jane, a ceramic sculptor and painter, said: "It was really positive and exciting experience to be on the show. It was way out of my comfort zone to take part in the making of a television programme but I felt it was such a wonderful opportunity to make a commissioned piece on television and therefore be seen by people nationally.

"Nick Knowles was warm and friendly and was very professional about putting everyone at ease so they were as relaxed as possible during filming."

Commenting on her fellow contestants, Jane added: “We got along famously and we weren’t very competitive in many ways, although we all worked very hard to make sure the idea that we each pitched was the best each of us could make it so the buyers would love it!"

Jane, a former teacher trainer, works in both 2D and 3D at her own studio, using mainly acrylics, oils, watercolours and silk.

"I am passionate about the work I have done in equality throughout my previous career in education as a teacher trainer, and my art work. I am interested in cultures and identity and this has definitely influenced my art. I am inspired by art from around the world and the interaction between human beings.

"I am inspired by people and like to portray a range of human emotions and explore the tenderness, exchange and passions of and between a range of people, regardless of gender or sexuality.

"I love painting flowers but wanted to modernise and make the paintings of them contemporary, as it is often seen as a twee subject. I love to experiment with backgrounds to compliment the particular subject. I love painting people too!

"I am drawn to curves as in art nouveau but love the simplicity and style of art deco. I love the flow of curves as they lend themselves so beautifully to sculpture but combined with simplicity.

"An art critic described my work as 'fecund'. I think that description is perfect: 'fruitful, inventive, very productive or creative intellectually.'

"I aim to portray sensuality in both the subject and the style. I like to produce both representational and abstract work as either can portray the emotional intention of the work."

The episode is now available on catch up or Youtube.