Burnley Panto Society enjoy double celebration thanks to award win

A group of Burnley actors are celebrating after winning a top panto award in their fourth decade as a society.

The cast and crew of Burnley Pantomime Society were recognised for their talents at the annual Association of Community Theatre (ACT) Panto Awards in July.

They scooped the Most Accomplished Panto Award for their production of Jack and the Beanstalk.

Secretary Laura Kay said: "We were thrilled to win as it was our 40th year as a society and we chose the classic Jack and the Beanstalk to mark the occasion."

Laura teamed up with chairman Neil Tranmer to direct the show, with music being handled by Jonathan Chalker, and chorus choreography by Jess Whitaker while the dancers were provided by Lynn McCheyne.

Honorary president Hazel Hodder started the society with Cinderella, in which Neil Tranmer played Buttons. Next year the group will go back to its roots with a production of Cinderella, which will be performed at Burnley Mechanics from January 13th to 15th and 19th to 22nd.

Martin Chadwick and Kayleigh Hindle will pair up for what promises to be a magical show.