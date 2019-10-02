Award winning cameraman to discuss climate change at Burnley Mechanics

In his 35-year filming career, wildlife cameraman Doug Allan worked for the BBC, Discovery, National Geographic and many others, filming for series including The Blue Planet, Planet Earth, Human Planet, Frozen Planet, Ocean Giants, Operation Iceberg and more.



At Burnley Mechanics on October 22, Wild Images, Wild Life traces Doug’s personal journey, as he discusses how he has seen pollution and climate change affect the natural world.



When asked to describe his new live show, he said: “I want to persuade people to come on an emotional journey with me, a journey with a message but which is also infused with humour and raw adventure.”



In the show, the award-winning cameraman will be looking back at the highlights of his career, and chart his feelings during that time.



He continued: “It started with pure excitement, but over the years it has evolved into a greater appreciation of all the experiences I’ve had.

"When you work with animals like polar bears, it’s a wonderful privilege.”



During his years spent filming in the wilderness, Doug has had time to reflect on how our society is treating the world and admits to be very concerned: “My quiet appreciation has now given way to deep concern.

"I’ve spent a disproportionate amount of time at both poles, and over the years I’ve seen many changes.

"Being a scientist before I was a film maker has allowed me to understand the full implications of climate change, and it’s seriously worrying.

"It’s more accurate to describe it as climate ‘breakdown’ rather than climate ‘change”.



This climate ‘breakdown’ is something he will discuss with the audience during his live show at Burnley Mechanics, focusing in particular on his first hand account of the issue.



When asked if he has ever experienced climate change he replied: “The Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean were once one of the most pristine of coral reef archipelagos, but now they’re blighted by a hellish amount of plastic.

"When we filmed there we also saw widespread evidence of coral bleaching, which is where the water gets too warm for the reef and turns the coral white. That’s lethal, and is happening with increasing frequency so that the coral is damaged beyond where it can recover.

"The islands are also being swept by more intense and frequent storms, another aspect of climate breakdown. The oceans are currently facing many serious problems.”



During the show, the audience will also have the chance to ask questions.



Doug explained: “I’d like my audience to feel they’ve been entertained, and that I’ve offered some fresh insights into how and why we film wildlife. I hope people take away a fresh sense of connection to our planet, an empathy with it so they see the urgency about tackling climate change.”



October 22, 2019 at Burnley Mechanics. Tickets on sale on dougallan.com, priced £16 to £18. Copies of Doug’s book Freeze Frame will be on sale along with colour prints of polar bears, penguins and seals.

