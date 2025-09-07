Educating Yorkshire will continue on Channel 4 tonight 😍📺

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Educating Yorkshire will be back with another episode tonight (September 7).

Viewers are invited through the doors at Thornhill Community Academy again.

But when can you watch the latest episode?

It is almost time for a brand new episode of Educating Yorkshire. Class will soon be back in session for the beloved Channel 4 series.

Returning after more than a decade, the broadcaster’s camera crews were welcomed back into the halls of Thornhill Community Academy. The first version of the show wowed audiences back in 2013.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viewers were “moved to tears” with the first episode last weekend. But when can you watch the latest episode?

What to expect from Educating Yorkshire this week?

Matthew Burton, headteacher of Thornhill Community Academy. | Channel 4

The preview for the second episode, via Radio Times, reads: “The pressure of secondary school starts to get real for Year 10 Casey, who is dyslexic, a condition that has left her feeling insecure, self-conscious and different.

“Staff discuss how AI is affecting the school more widely and how they must adapt to this ever-changing, very modern challenge, and a primary teacher is hired to help students with low literacy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is Educating Yorkshire on TV?

The show is continuing to air on Sunday nights including today (September 7). Channel 4 has confirmed the newest episodes of the show will start at 8pm and it will run for approximately an hour.

The revived version of the show will once again have a home on Channel 4. New episodes will be broadcast weekly on the TV station on Sunday nights tonight.

It will air on Channel 4/ 4HD from 8pm and it will also be available to watch live and on catch up via the broadcaster’s on demand app - now called simply Channel 4 (formerly All4/ 4oD).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which school was Educating Yorkshire filmed at?

The Channel 4 cameras have returned to Thornhill Community Academy in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, after more than a decade. The original series, which started in September 2013, was also filmed at the very same school.

Filming took place during the 2024/25 academic year at the secondary school. Pupils from the school have also been involved in the advertising campaign for the upcoming episodes.

Channel 4 enlisted the help of students for an incredible ‘one-take’ style teaser. It takes viewers round the school through classrooms, the science lab, the playground, canteen, and the sports hall.

Starting with two students wondering how they could possibly come up with a trailer, it explores the school, before returning to the original classroom. The two students describe the idea of a ‘one-take’ as “too difficult” in a fun tongue-in-cheek moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teaser not only featured the schoolkids, it was actually written and planned by them. It was made in collaboration with Paddington in Peru director Dougal Wilson.

The trailer is set to a soundtrack made by the school band. Matthew Burton, headteacher of Thornhill Community Academy, said: “It’s been fantastic for our students to get involved in making a really unique launch film for the series, giving them the opportunity to learn and grow their skills in acting, filmmaking, and more.

“Every student who has got involved in the campaign – whether behind the camera, or in front of it - should be incredibly proud of themselves, showing their creativity and talent with full force.”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

ITVX Go ad-free on ITVX for just £5.99/month 🎬📺 (aff) £ 5.99 Buy now Buy now Fed up of ad breaks just as the drama heats up? 🍿 With ITVX Premium, you can binge your favourite box sets, BritBox exclusives and 100s more shows and films without the interruptions. From Love Island to Trigger Point, stream them all ad-free (on demand), download to watch offline 📲 and cancel any time – no strings attached. You’ll also unlock the entire BritBox catalogue – ideal for classic crime fans, royal documentaries and vintage soaps. 👑🕵️‍♂️ Start streaming ad-free from just £5.99/month or £59.99/year – get ITVX Premium here