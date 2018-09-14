Special limited-edition pack of Jelly Babies launched

100 years on from the end of the First World War, Maynards Bassetts is partnering with Help for Heroes for a very special anniversary.

In celebration of the end of the First World War in 1918, George Bassett & Co. produced Peace Babies – what would later become the confectionery classic we all know as Jelly Babies.

READ MORE: Sweet shop favourite was born in Lancashire

Now, to commemorate the centenary of the end of World War One, Maynards Bassetts has designed a special limited-edition pack of Peace Babies available at Tesco. Aiming to raise over £25,000 for Help for Heroes*, the money raised will help us support those who put their lives on the line for us to have a second chance at life for them and their families.

Archivists at Mondelez trawled through records and found a rare surviving copy of an export list mentioning the sweet treat. Thought to be from the 1920s or 30s, this shows a 'hundred-weight' (100lb or 45kg) of Peace Babies listed for sale in '4lb wood boxes', for the grand total of 68 shillings. This would be the equivalent of £139.60 in today’s money!

It is thought that these were on sale until a shortage of raw materials put a stop to production during World War Two. In 1953, they were relaunched as Jelly Babies - the rest, as they say, is history!

Available at selected Tesco stores and www.tesco.com while stocks last

*A 5p donation from the sale of each product sold in Tesco and www.tesco.com between 05/09/2018 and 06/11/2018 will go to Help for Heroes Trading Ltd, which gifts all its taxable profits to Help for Heroes (a charity registered in England and Wales , number 1120920 , and in Scotland SCO44984).