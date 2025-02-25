Fresh from seeing two hit films made of his life, our very own Dave Fishwick is now jetting out to Hollywood where he will be hosting coverage of this year’s star-studded Oscars ceremony for ITV.

Dave has revealed to the Burnley Express exclusively that he will be mingling with the A-List movie stars when they gather for the 97th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, on Sunday, March 2nd.

Nelson-born Dave, who started work as a builder’s labourer, admitted it was a “pinch-me” moment to travel from East Lancashire to the glitz and glamour of Hollywood where he will be interviewing some of the biggest names on the planet.

In a message to the Burnley Express today, Dave said: “My wife Nicky and I are currently on a plane with a fantastic ITV film crew.

Dave Fishwick at the premiere of his new Netflix film Bank on Dave 2. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Virgin Airways is jetting us all out to Hollywood!

“I have been asked to cover the Oscars live for Britain on the red carpet. Also, ITV Entertainment and News have asked Nicky and me to film all the excitement in the week before the Oscars in L.A., and that will be shown across the ITV Network.

“We will be on the red carpet on the night interviewing some of the biggest stars in the world.”

Dave, who went from being a labourer to selling minbuses in Colne before setting up a community bank in Burnley, became a household name in Britain through his consumer affairs documentaries for Channel 4, later made into two ‘Bank of Dave’ Netflix movies.

And it seems that a particular British music legend is a fan, going by a second special invite Dave has received.

“Nicky and I have been invited to the most star-studded events of the entire Oscars, the Elton John after-party,” Dave revealed.

“It will be amazing and so exciting and a real privilege to receive an invite to join Sir Elton John and his wonderful partner David and all their friends in the world’s most prestigious awards and after party event.

“I will be giving a big mention to Burnley and Lancashire as the Oscars reaches out to a huge global audience of around one billion people across the world and it’s a real privilege to be asked to take part.

“I will also be giving a shout out to our new Netflix Movie ‘Bank of Dave 2 The Loan Ranger’. Who knows next year our film may be lucky enough to be nominated for an award and we will be able to come back to Hollywood again.”

In an interview with the Burnley Express earlier this month, Dave also revealed that legendary rock band Def Leppard had featured scenes from the Burnley-set film Bank of Dave 2 in a music video for their cover of ‘Stand By Me’, all the proceeds of which will go towards the victims of the recent Los Angeles fires.

The accompanying music video features Burnley pub The Talbot, which is seen in the new Bank of Dave movie sequel.