Dandadan’s Evil Eye arc will continue with another episode - what time is it out? 👽👻

Dan Da Dan will be back with another episode this week.

The Evil Eye arc will continue on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

But when exactly can you watch Dan Da Dan?

Dandadan’s much anticipated second season continues to thrill audiences. The anime blockbuster is set to release another episode this week.

Netflix and Crunchyroll both have the rights to the series - which is based on the manga by Yukinobu Tatsu. Dan Da Dan took the world by storm when it debuted last autumn and the second season has continued the success.

The first three episodes of the season were released in cinemas in June - but the Evil Eye arc has now come to the small screen. Find out when you can watch the next episode:

What time is Dandadan season 2 episode 3 out?

Dan Da Dan season 2 is starting on July 3 | Netflix

Fans will be wanting to make sure they know exactly when the first episode of season two will be released. Episodes will be released weekly on Netflix and Crunchyroll - the same as the first series.

Dan Da Dan season two episode three will be released this week on Thursday (July 17). It is due to land on streaming platforms, including Netflix, at 5pm BST for UK audiences - Noon ET/ 9am PT for viewers in America.

Who is in the cast of Dan Da Dan season 2?

Momo Ayase - Shion Wakayama (Japanese), Abby Trott (English)

Ken Takakura (Okarun) - Natsuki Hanae (Japanese), A.J. Beckles (English)

Seiko Ayase - Nana Mizuki (Japanese), Kari Wahlgren (English)

Aira Shiratori - Ayane Sakura (Japanese), Lisa Reimold (English)

Jin Enjoji - Kaito Ishikawa (Japanese), Aleks Le (English)

The cast features plenty of familiar voices, Shion Wakayama is Yunli in Honkai: Star Rail as well as Ellen Joe in Zenless Zone Zero.

Natsuki Hanae is the Japanese voice of Tanjiro in Demon Slayer. He has also had roles in Tokyo Ghoul, Food Wars, Haikyu!! and more.

Abby Trott is the voice of Nezuko in the English dub of Demon Slayer - so a few links to the famous anime in this show. She is also Shizuka Mikazuki in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead.

