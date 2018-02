Europe’s only tribute to the iconic Manchester band New Order are coming to Burnley.

Playing the songs from the early years after the demise of Joy Division, including Ceremony and Temptation, right through to the likes of Restless and Singularity, True Order will be performing at Remedy Gin Bar on Saturday, March 3rd.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, just click on the link and answer the question.

Tickets are £8 and can be bought by messaging Remedy on Facebook.