Clitheroe art gallery to host Nelson artist's 80th birthday exhibition

A Clitheroe art gallery is celebrating the 80th birthday of acclaimed local artist Donald Holden by staging an exhibition in his honour.

The retrospective exhibition at Longitude Art Gallery showcases the life's work of Nelson based Donald and introduces his latest work which shows a new style.

The exhibition opens on Monday November 4th and runs until Christmas.

All are invited to meet Donald in person however at the preview night on Thursday November 7th from 6pm.

The Longitude Gallery, which is situated next to the United Reformed Church at the top of Moor Lane, generally showcases 30 local painters and sculptors.