Celebrity Clarets fan Jordan North to be new co-presenter of Radio 1 Drivetime show

Jordan, who attended St James', Lanehead, Primary School, will take over presenting duties with Vick Hope from departing DJ Nick Grimshaw, starting on September 6th.

Keen Clarets fan Jordan won the hearts of the nation with his lovable performance on the last series of "I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!" even coining his own "Turf Moor, happy place" catchphrase in reference to his beloved hometown team.

Jordan, who is also an ambassador for Pendleside Hospice, said: “I am absolutely chuffed to be making the move over to Radio One daytime and even happier to be working alongside Vick.

Jordan North in the Radio 1 studio