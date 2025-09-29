Big Brother has evicted the first housemate of 2025 - but who was it?

Big Brother has already evicted one of the housemates.

Three contestants received an ‘evil eye’ on opening night.

But who was given the boot?

A brand new series of Big Brother may have only just started but the first eviction has already taken place. The housemates had barely stepped through the door before ITV dropped a brutal twist.

The live launch took place last night as the nation was introduced to the class of 2025. Meet the contestants for the latest season of the iconic reality show.

But the new housemates were barely through the door before it was revealed that an eviction would take place. ITV has finally revealed who has left the house.

Who was evicted on Big Brother tonight?

Big Brother class of 2025 | ITV/ Initial

The first eviction has officially taken place in the 2025 series of Big Brother. Three people were put at risk during the live launch last night (September 28).

After all 12 of the housemates were revealed, AJ Odudu and Will Best announced that voting was open - but viewers only had four minutes to have their say. It meant that a trio of contestants were given an ‘evil eye’ and faced being evicted on the first night.

The public voted to give Emily, Sam, and Caroline the ‘evil eye’. They were at risk of eviction but which one would actually go was left as a cliffhanger.

Big Brother returned tonight (September 29) and finally revealed which of the three would be leaving. Emily/ Sam/ Caroline have left the house after mere hours.

They had to head to the exit room, but only two would return. But while they discovered their fate pretty quickly, viewers had to wait nearly 24 hours.

Big Brother revealed that the final decision on who leaves was in the trio’s hands. Caroline quickly offered up to leave because the other two were ‘young’.

She also declared that she is the only one who ‘had a coat’. However, Big Brother then chimed in and told the three contestants they had to tell the housemates why they should stay.

The players were then asked to explain what they would do with the £100,000 ‘life-changing’ prize. The feed then cut-off and the rest of the housemates were left in the dark.

Back in the exit room, the three contestants up for eviction had to collect two Big Brother eyeballs - a name in each one. They then had to vote for who they wanted to leave.

The first evicted housemate was: Emily. The 25-year-old political events manager from Northampton departed the Big Brother house.

