Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Britain’s Got Talent acts who get the golden buzzer go straight to the semi-finals ⭐

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Britain’s Got Talent’s golden buzzer has been used plenty of times in 2025.

The judges have been impressed by singers, LED dancers, comedians and more.

But who are the golden buzzer acts this season?

The golden buzzers have had plenty of work throughout the latest season of Britain’s Got Talent. And ITV has announced it will be back for the live shows in a ‘series first’ twist.

BGT judges have pressed their buzzers a total of eight times so far - and we have just one episode of auditions left to go. The first of the semi-finals is set to begin in seven days' time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who are the golden buzzer acts in 2025?

Electric Umbrella made Simon break the rules and issue a second Golden Buzzer | ITV

Each of the judges, Ant and Dec and the ‘audience’ get a golden buzzer - with the number steadily increasing over time. Back in the 2024 edition, there were nine in total which was a new record.

Since returning in late February, Britain’s Got Talent has seen plenty of golden buzzer acts already. The acts who received one so far include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vinnie McKee - Simon Cowell

Bingo caller Vinnie McKee was the first act to get the golden buzzer in the 2025 series. He impressed the audience and Simon Cowell with his tender version of The Proclaimers' classic hit I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles).

Will Burns - Ant and Dec

Comedian Will Burns had the audience on their feet with his hilarious TV impersonations, including Gogglebox and Big Brother. He received the golden buzzer from Ant and Dec.

Stacey Leadbeatter - KSI

Guest judge KSI was enchanted by singer Stacey Leadbeatter. After her effortless performance of Leona Lewis's Run he hit the golden buzzer.

Olly Pearson - Amanda Holden

11-year-old Olly Pearson unleashed his inner Rock God and scored a golden buzzer from Amanda Holden. He shredded his way through hits from Queen, Van Halen and AC/DC.

The Blackouts - Group buzzer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blackouts got an unprecedented 'group' Golden Buzzer for their performance. | ITV

Light show act The Blackouts got the ‘audience’ golden buzzer after all four judges pressed it after their performance.

We will update this article as more golden buzzer acts are confirmed throughout the auditions. Make sure to check back regularly.

Electric Umbrella - Simon Cowell

Simon’s second golden buzzer of the series went to Electric Umbrella. They proved to be a ray of sunshine on the stage as they performed their uplifting original song, 'Acceptance' on the March 22 episode.

Linda Mudzenda - Alesha Dixon

The 21-year-old singer overcame her nerves and quickly had the audience in the palm of her hand with her soulful performance. She did a gorgeous version of Lauren Daigle's 'You Say' and nabbed Alesha Dixon's Golden Buzzer during the episode on March 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maya Giotea - Bruno Tonioli

Talented singer Maya, 14, had barely finished singing before Bruno hit his golden buzzer in the episode on April 5. She has gone straight through to the semi-finals after her impressive performance.

How do the BGT golden buzzers work?

Introduced back in series 8, which aired more than a decade ago in 2014, the golden buzzer gives acts a free ticket all the way to the live semi-finals. It means a guarantee that they will get to return to perform in front of the nation, at least one more time.

While other acts might get voted through by the judges after their audition, it doesn’t mean they will automatically make it through to the live shows. After the auditions, the judges whittle down the acts who made it to the next stage.

The golden buzzer was first introduced in Germany’s Got Talent in 2012, before making the jump to the UK version in 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will the golden buzzer return for the semi-finals?

The live shows will see a major shake-up this year as the golden buzzer is set to return. Each week one of the judges or Ant and Dec will be in charge of it and can use it to send an act straight through the final later in 2025.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.