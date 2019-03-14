Nelson pupils don colourful bee costumes for special-themed assembly on World Book Day

A Nelson school buzzed with excitement as pupils donned colour bees costumes on World Book Day.

St Philip's CE Primary School enjoyed a special assembly with Suzanne Smith and Amanda Thornton/

The pair have just started a voluntary group called Simply Bees and spoke to the pupils about pollination, bee preservation and the production of honey.

Suzanne said: 'It was a pleasure to be invited into the school to talk to the children about bees and it felt like there was already a great atmosphere and a 'buzz in the school!'"

The pair help to raise money for bees by selling lots of goodies. Amanda has trained as a beekeeper and is helps to look after some bee hives in Ightenhill Park, Burnley.

Amanda added: "Every single teacher and child got involved with the assembly, with one young man throwing himself on top of the baby bees to keep them warm!'

For more information please email simplybees@outlook.com