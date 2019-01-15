International artists bringing work from Liverpool Biennial work to Burnley and Pendle

Top international artists are bringing work from the Liverpool Biennial exhibition to Burnley and Pendle this summer.

Pieces of contemporary visual art will be on display from June 7th to 30th at Nelson Library, The Pavilion at Thompson Park, Burnley, and The Garage in Brierfield.

In-Situ and Mums 2 Mums, Nelson, selected the pieces after visiting The Liverpool Biennial, which is the largest UK festival celebrating contemporary visual art.

Artist Madiha Aijaz will spend a month creating new work with communities in Brierfield and Nelson. Some of her films will be screened at Nelson Library, including Silences Are All the Words, which explores the public libraries of Karachi, Pakistan, against the backdrop of the city’s changing landscape. Other films and photography by Aijaz will be shown at The Garage.

Reetu Satar will create art with communities in Burnley in June and July, which will be shown at the British Textile Biennial in autumn.

A mini bus will run between venues allowing people to see all three artworks in a day, over the first weekend. All exhibitions will be free and people are welcome to drop in at anytime.