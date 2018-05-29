Hundreds flock to Festival in the Park event

Hundreds of people flocked to Burnley's hugely successful Festival in the Park.

The venue for the concert was Queen's Park and the stellar line up of acts included Jeramiah Ferrari, Dirty Bare Feet, DJ's Dream Frequency, Rob Tissera, Luv House Events with Carl Andrew, Adam Spuggy Rushworth featuring SairaSax, Nadia Lucy, Mark Johnstone and Grant Holmes.

Crowds enjoy the Festival in the Park

The festival was held to raise money for the 30th anniversary of Pendleside Hospice.

Although billed as a dance event the blazing sunshine attracted hundreds of families who enjoyed the music in the sunshine.