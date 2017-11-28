Christmas books on offer from Bloomsbury Publishing

Books are a great Christmas present. After all there is nothing better than getting comfy and curling up with a good read.

Encouraging children early on is just the ticket too and Bloomsbury Publishing has a sackload of specials in the run up to the festive season.

All the Way Home

Fantastically Great Women who Changed the World by Kate Pankhurst (£6.99) is a great book to start educating young children with.

Kate is a descendent of British political activist Emmeline Pankhurst and her book is a well written introduction to the many great women of her time from Emmeline to British author Jane Austin and adventure loving pilot Amelia Earhart.

Packed full of facts and with brilliant artwork to match, this is a great bed-time read.

Create Your Own Christmas by Isabel Thomas and illustrated by Katie Abey (£7.99). Adults are pretty boring when it comes to making fun things in the run up to the festive season.

A Christmas Advent Story

So this brilliant book allows children to take charge and make such exotic creations as wobbling turkey table decoration.

The book has templates for children to make fun things and gives a list of the equipment needed. And there is even a Elf and Safety list to make sure all is kept safe.

One of the best is how to make a perfect snowflake, well it is easy with this guide, so go on and have some fun!

A Christmas Advent Story by Hannah Tolson and Ivy Snow (£12.99). A delightful hardback book which allows children to count down to the big day with 25 beautifully designed flaps for advent.

Great Women Who Changed the World

Snow is falling on Christmas Eve and everyone is quiet, the stars are out and everyone is in bed waiting to see who will visit in the night.

Youngsters can follow the story of a little girl, boy and their dog on the countdown to Christmas Day opening the flaps as you go.

Moonrise by Sarah Crossan (£12.99) won the Carnegie Medal for outstanding writing and for older readers it explores life, death, love and forgiveness.

Joe hasn’t seen his brother for 10 years and it is now for the most brutal of reasons as Ed is on death row.

How Many Quacks This Christmas

But now Ed’s execution date has been set and this might be the last summer they have together. A powerful read.

Kid Normal by Greg James and Chris Smith and illustrated by Erica Salcedo (£6.99) is the Radio One stars first hilarious adventure book.

Murph Cooper has a problem. His new school is top secret and super weird. His classmates can all fly or control the weather or conjure tiny horses from thin air.

And what’s Murph’s extraordinary skill? – well he hasn’t got one, so it is just as well that there are no revolting supervillains lurking nearby, their minds abuzz with evil plans or are there?!

The Explorer by Katherine Rundell (£12.99) is a must for adventure loving readers. From his seat in the aeroplane, Fred watches the mysteries of the Amazon jungle pass by him.

He has always dreamed of becoming an explorer, of reading his name against the list of great adventurers, if only he could land and look about him.

As the plane smashes into the canopy, Fred is suddenly left without a choice, he and the other children may be still alive, but they were stranded in the jungle and so how would they survive?

We See Everything by William Sutcliffe, (£12.99) has been dubbed a novel for all ages which is full of heart, hope and humanity. Lex’s whole world is the London strip and it is three miles wide and nobody can leave, but someone is always watching.

This is a gripping book which is suitable for children over the age of 12 and a great to get the imagination going.

One Christmas Wish by Katherine Rundell (£14.99) is a real cracker and a lovely read for the festive season.

It is Christmas Eve and Theo, who has been left at home with babysitters, spots an odd-looking star out of his window and he decides to make a wish and that is to have some friends to keep him company.

Moments later the festive decorations begin to disentangle themselves from the tree behind him and havoc begins.

With lovely illustrations, this book is a real gem for young readers and will leave them with a warm and cosy feeling.

All The Way Home by Debi Gliori (£12.99) is a gentle, but emotional tale about a daddy penguin who tries to get his newly hatched little one home before anyone misses him.

Youngsters will be taken on an adventure which is heart-warming and fun too, with great illustrations.

How Many Quacks Until Christmas by Mark Sperring and Ed Eaves (£6.99) is another one for the little ones and is set in Merry Farm where all the animals are so excited because they can’t wai until Christmas.

Join them for lots of festive fun as with jolly oinks, happy neighs, woofs, cheeps, baas and moos, they are ready for the big day!

Facts! One for every day of the year by Tracey Turner (£12.99) is a great book for children who love to learn.

Helped by Fatti Burke’s illustrations, this fun book will have youngsters learning without them knowing it!

The Story of Tutankhamum by Patricia Cleveland-Peck (£14.99) uncovers the troubles Tutankhamum faced as a young king, his untimely death and his magnificent tomb, which lay undisturbed for centuries.

Meet the world famous archaeologist Howard Carter and follow him on his quest to unearth the mysterious hidden tomb. Prepare to be amazed by Carter’s incredible discovery and our continued hunt to learn more about the secrets of ancient Egyptian life.

The Picture Atlas by Simon Holland (£14.99) is a wonderful book with stunning illustrations and astounding facts, which explores the world continent by continent through nature, culture, history and more.

From the freezing Arctic Circle and the amazing Sydney Opera House, to the ancient city of Tikal and the beautiful Great Barrier Reef, the book travels the world unravelling fascinating facts.

