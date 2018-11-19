Burnley Schools Gotta Dance in spectacular show at the Mechanics

A whirlwind of young Burnley talent will storm the Mechanics stage next week.

This spectacular production, Burnley Schools Gotta Dance, will showcase a colourful array of dance in various genres and will be presented on Tuesday at 7pm by pupils from the town’s schools.

Joining the dancers on stage will be a team of talented local singers.

Tickets: www.burnleymechanics.co.uk; please note all tickets booked online are subject to a £2 per ticket booking fee. To avoid fees please call the box office on 01282 664400.