Burnley painter creates artwork marking the 60th anniversary of the death of a pop icon

A Burnley painter has created a special piece of artwork marking the 60th anniversary of the death of a pop music icon.

Roy Lockwood whipped up a painting depicting the era of Buddy Holly and the The Everly Brothers, who he and his wife listened to as teenagers.

The piece marked 60 years since Buddy Holly was killed in a plane crash caused by severe weather conditions on February 3rd, 1959. The plane crashed near a town called Clear Lake in the mid-west state of Iowa, USA.

Commenting on the era before Buddy's death, Roy said: "This was probably the start of pop music as we knew it. To us it was a really great time for teenagers."

His piece depicts a ballroom of the time, where famous faces like Buddy Holly and The Everly brothers would perform. Roy has also inserted Don and Phil Everly into the picture.