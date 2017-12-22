Book review: The Beano, The Dandy, Oor Wullie and The Broons annuals 2018

Christmas is nearly upon us and it means a good excuse to settle down and enjoy some real chuckles.

When I was a child, there was nothing more enjoyable than catching up with the comic capers of Dennis The Menace, Desperate Dan, Oor Wullie and The Broons.

And I am glad to say that Ruaridh (10) and Flossie (8) love them just as much as I do. Although the story lines have become more sophisticated these days, the cartoon characters are just the same and can raise a laugh in seconds.

Minnie the Minx is still getting up to her old tricks and the Bash Street Kids are still picking on poor old softy Walter.

My favourite Scottish spiky haired fella Oor Wullie provides the laughs in Glebe Street along with Maw and Paw Broon and the clan in The Broons.

Really good value as stocking fillers, they are just the tonic for a real cracking start to Christmas!

