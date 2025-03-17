This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

John Cena is set to make his first appearance since his villainous turn tonight in Brussels 🥊📺🥊

John Cena is scheduled to appear on tonight’s WWE Raw from Brussels, Belgium.

It marks the former WWE champion’s first appearance since ‘turning heel’ at Elimination Chamber in Toronto.

Here’s this evening’s announced matches and segments, and the time WWE Raw is on Netflix in the UK this week.

The Road to Wrestlemania 41 has been a winding path, only set to become more treacherous as WWE Raw comes to the Forest National Arena in Brussels, Belgium .

If the events that are set to take place on this evening’s episode are anything to go by, we’re looking at some more answers to how the Wrestlemania 41 card is stacking up when it heads to Las Vegas next month.

But over on the blue WWE Smackdown brand, the winding path to the Showcase of the Immortals is even more twisting - after #DIY lost their WWE Tag Team Championships to The Street Profits , adding even more confusion to the Smackdown tag division with two contenders laying claim to the next shot… and no doubt, Gargano and Ciampa calling in their rematch clause.

But that’s for another time (and a preview later in the week) - all eyes are on the magnitude of events taking place over the other side of the North Sea this evening.

WWE Raw preview - March 17 2025

Cody Rhodes and John Cena are set to meet under the same roof on this evening's episode of WWE Raw - the first time since John's turn at Elimination Chamber Toronto. | WWE

John Cena and Cody Rhodes - under the same roof

If there is only one reason to watch WWE Raw this evening, then this would be it - the long-awaited confrontation between WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes and his Wrestlemania 41 challenger, John Cena .

Tonight marks the first time that Cena will be under the same roof as Cody, following the dramatic turn of events at Elimination Chamber in Toronto , when Cena ‘sold his soul’ to The Rock and turned his back on Cody Rhodes - but not necessarily the WWE Universe.

Will John reveal why he did what he did, and how does he feel now that Cody is calling himself ‘the Captain’ of the company while Cena continues his (unpredictable) retirement run in 2025?

Will Seth Rollins address the return of the Tribal Chief?

Another huge situation set to be addressed this evening should be Seth Rollins and the return of the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns .

Reigns made his presence felt during last week’s episode of WWE Raw, destroying Seth Rollins after the latter took care of his former Shield co-hort after the pair were eliminated at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

While Roman may have beaten the living hell out of Rollins, he also helped him win his cage match against CM Punk , after pulling him out of the cage door and escaping the construction… with help.

Which can only mean one thing - what has CM Punk got to say this evening after Reigns inadvertently cost him a match against his long-time nemesis, Rollins?

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) v Finn Balor

Will Finn Balor find some singles success this evening? Thanks to Dominik Mysterio , the first WWE Universal Champion will hope his luck on St. Patrick’s Day comes up when he takes on current reigning Intercontinental Champion, Bron Breakker .

Will it be Finn’s night, or will that lingering tension between remaining The Judgement Day members finally come to a head before Wrestlemania 41?

Iyo Sky and Bianca Belair sign their Wrestlemania 41 contract

The road to WrestleMania 41 takes a dramatic turn as IYO SKY and Bianca Belair meet for their official contract signing. With the Women’s World Championship on the line, tensions will be running high. Will words be enough, or will this signing erupt into a preview of their epic showdown or is there a certain former champion who might make her presence known?

No Holds Barred: Penta v Ludwig Kaiser

Chaos is guaranteed as Penta and Ludwig Kaiser step into a No Holds Barred Match. With no rules to hold them back, these two will unleash their full arsenal of brutality. Expect a wild and unpredictable brawl that will leave no one unscathed.

Jey Uso v Austin Theory

Dakota Kai v Ivy Nile

In what should be a number one contender’s match for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship , two of Raw's most formidable women collide as Dakota Kai takes on Ivy Nile . Kai's experience and cunning will be tested against Nile's raw strength and determination. Who will emerge victorious in this hard-hitting encounter?

What time is WWE Raw on in the UK tonight?

It’s another early start for UK fans of WWE Raw this evening (yay!)

With the show coming from Brussels, Belgium this evening, WWE Raw on Netflix will start at 7pm GMT, with on-demand presentations available shortly after the broadcast.

Are there still tickets to see WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown tapings in the UK this month?

Indeed there are! Tickets to both the WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown tapings at The O2 in London on March 28 and March 31 2025 are available now through Ticketmaster in the United Kingdom.

There are also tickets for the March 24 2025 episode of WWE Raw, taking place at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, once again available through Ticketmaster in the UK .

What do you think John Cena’s explanation for his actions at Elimination Chamber are, and do you think they’ll be justified? Start your fantasy booking of this week’s WWE Raw by leaving a comment down below.