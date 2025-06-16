Win tickets to Bands in the Park at Burnley’s Queens Park
Burnley’s Bands in the Park returns on Saturday for a day packed with live music, family fun, and community spirit – and we’re giving away 10 tickets (five pairs) so you can join the party for free.
Enjoy performances from some of the area’s best local acts, including:
- The Rude Boys
- Roadkill Revival
- Billy & The Biscuit Brothers
- Hunkerdown
- The Vibe
- Barry Garlow & The Good for Nothings
Set against the beautiful green backdrop of Queens Park, this affordable event is perfect for music lovers of all ages. Tickets, available here, are just £3, with free entry for under 13s – but why not try your luck and win your way in?
How to enter
Email [email protected] with the band you’re most excited to see. Deadline is Wednesday, noon. Good luck!