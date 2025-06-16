Burnley’s Bands in the Park returns on Saturday for a day packed with live music, family fun, and community spirit – and we’re giving away 10 tickets (five pairs) so you can join the party for free.

Enjoy performances from some of the area’s best local acts, including:

The Rude Boys

Roadkill Revival

Billy & The Biscuit Brothers

Hunkerdown

The Vibe

Barry Garlow & The Good for Nothings

Bands in the Park is taking place in Queens Park on Saturday, June 21st.

Set against the beautiful green backdrop of Queens Park, this affordable event is perfect for music lovers of all ages. Tickets, available here, are just £3, with free entry for under 13s – but why not try your luck and win your way in?

How to enter

Email [email protected] with the band you’re most excited to see. Deadline is Wednesday, noon. Good luck!