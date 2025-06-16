Win tickets to Bands in the Park at Burnley’s Queens Park

By John Deehan
Published 16th Jun 2025, 11:33 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2025, 11:42 BST
Burnley’s Bands in the Park returns on Saturday for a day packed with live music, family fun, and community spirit – and we’re giving away 10 tickets (five pairs) so you can join the party for free.
placeholder image
Read More
Bands in the Park returns to Queens Park with family-friendly music festival

Enjoy performances from some of the area’s best local acts, including:

  • The Rude Boys
  • Roadkill Revival
  • Billy & The Biscuit Brothers
  • Hunkerdown
  • The Vibe
  • Barry Garlow & The Good for Nothings
Bands in the Park is taking place in Queens Park on Saturday, June 21st.placeholder image
Bands in the Park is taking place in Queens Park on Saturday, June 21st.

Set against the beautiful green backdrop of Queens Park, this affordable event is perfect for music lovers of all ages. Tickets, available here, are just £3, with free entry for under 13s – but why not try your luck and win your way in?

How to enter

Email [email protected] with the band you’re most excited to see. Deadline is Wednesday, noon. Good luck!

Related topics:BurnleyTickets
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice