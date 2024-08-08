VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Hannah Montana spotted in Burnley ahead of her new show
News flash! Hannah Montana has been spotted in Burnley!
The American megastar AKA Miley Cyrus – AKA Burnley singer Jess McGlinchey – is bringing glamour and glitz to the town with her show, Miss Montana, at The Holgate in Nelson Square on Friday, August 16th.
While she normally tries to keep her celebrity status under wraps, the pop singer has traded Malibu in sunny California for the nightlife of Burnley to check out the town’s music scene.
Here is our exclusive video interview with the singing sensation:
