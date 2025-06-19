A newly launched branch of the Riding for the Disabled Association in Pendle, has proudly welcomed Victor Giannandrea to its Board of Trustees.

Co-founded by Amelia and Lindsay Bowker, Boulsworth RDA officially opened in May, offering therapeutic horse-riding sessions to individuals with disabilities, supporting physical mobility, emotional wellbeing, and social inclusion.

Victor’s appointment reflects that vision. With a strong background in business development and strategic leadership, he will play a key role in helping guide the group’s growth, governance, and fundraising.

Reflecting on his new role, he said: “It’s truly inspiring to see the positive impact this group will have on our community. Riding offers not only physical benefits but also a sense of freedom, confidence, and connection. I’m honoured to support Boulsworth RDA in its mission to make these opportunities accessible to all.”

Lindsay Bowker, co-founder and trustee, added: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have Victor on board. From the beginning, he’s shared our belief in the transformative power of equine therapy. His experience and dedication to community wellbeing will be a real asset as we grow and reach more people who can benefit from what we offer.”

As Boulsworth RDA continues to settle into its stride, the team is focused on building a strong foundation with the help of local volunteers and supporters. Tailored riding sessions, compassionate care, and a welcoming environment remain at the heart of their mission.

For those interested in volunteering, supporting the charity, or becoming a participant, Boulsworth RDA encourages the community to get in touch via [email protected].