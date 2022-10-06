Towneley Tribute Festival to return to Burnley next year

Thousands of live music revellers were treated to sets from the likes of The Clone Roses, Definitely Oasis, Kings of Lyon and Wrong Jovi during the day and into the evening, alongside a dance clinic courtesy of house heavyweights Paul Taylor and Matty Robinson.

The festival will once again be held in Towneley Park, and will take place on Sunday, August 20. Details of the line-up will be released in due course, but organisers are promising some of the UK’s biggest tribute bands.

Very limited early bird tickets are on sale now; available here.