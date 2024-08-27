Thousands attend Burnley Canal Festival produced by Mid Pennine Arts and Super Slow Way
Families from across the town, along with visitors to the area, enjoyed a huge range of free activities, music and performance.
Children and adults were thrilled to meet Jack and his Giant friend. The moving flower displays brought lots of smiles, and a sky full of magical bubbles was irresistible to children.
There was clog dancing from the inimitable Lancashire Wallopers, and onstage an eclectic range of wonderful musicians playing Bhangra to folk.
Visitors flocked to the Makers Market and treated themselves to amazing cakes, unique works of art, crafts, artisan foods and beauty products.
The food stalls were busy all day selling delicious Indian street foods, pizzas, BBQ, hot drinks, plus of course, ice cream and the old fashioned sweets from the fabulous sweet boat.
On the water, over 1,000 people visited the interactive museum boat, The Kennet. While others took a ride to Burnley Wharf on the Frayed Knot, or used their own muscle power to paddle canoes.
Fearless adventurers of all ages took on the Towpath Explorers challenge and collected clues up and down the towpath.
Visitors made posters, paper insects, bracelets, bunting, incense, printed tote bags, learned about the Wakes Weeks of old and visited the extraordinary Exbury Egg.
Organisers estimate that 4,000 people visited the festival, which was produced by Mid Pennine Arts and Super Slow Way and hosted by Finsley Gate Wharf Ltd.
