News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

These 14 music gigs in Burnley, Pendle and Clitheroe will rock your socks off this weekend

This weekend is all about amazing music.

By Laura Longworth
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
circa 1985: American rock star Meatloaf, real name Marvin Lee Aday, screams into the microphone like a bat out of hell, during a live concert. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
circa 1985: American rock star Meatloaf, real name Marvin Lee Aday, screams into the microphone like a bat out of hell, during a live concert. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Whatever your taste in tunes, this week’s offering of stellar live gigs will get you up dancing.

Here is a selection of talented artists rocking venues in Burnley, Pendle and Clitheroe:

Friday

7pm Ultimate Boyband Show at Paradise W.M.C, 4 Martin St, Burnley.

Most Popular

    8pm The Drifters at The Muni Theatre, Albert Rd, Colne.

    9pm Queenesque (Queen tribute band) at Rosegrove Unity Social Club, Rossendale Rd, Burnley.

    Saturday

    7pm Female solo act bringing you a great night of top rock/pop covers from Meat Loaf, Bruce Springsteen, Pat Benatar, Amy Macdonald, Fleetwood Mac, Lilly Allen, CCR, Lady Ga Ga, AC/DC, Motörhead and more at The Park View, 3 Higgin St, Burnley.

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    7-30pm Mark Lockheart's DREAMERS Quartet at The Grand, Clitheroe.

    7-30pm An Evening with Josh Hindle at Rosegrove Railway Club, Back Rosegrove Lane, Rosegrove, Burnley.

    8pm An Evening with Diana DoGood at The Hideaway Bar & Kitchen, 14 St James's St, Burnley.

    8pm Maet – Meatloaf tribute at The Muni Theatre, Albert Rd, Colne.

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    9pm James Devine at Read & Simonstone Constitutional Club, 43-45 Whalley Rd, Read, Burnley.

    9pm The Switch at The Loom Makers Bistro, 49 Bank Parade, Burnley.

    9pm Ultrabeat at Hidden Burnley - Party Hire & Function Venue, 1 Cow Ln, Burnley.

    9pm Midlife at The George & Dragon, 217 Gisburn Rd, Barrowford.

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    Sunday

    2pm Charlotte Olivia at Nelson Old Brass Band Club, Wren St.

    6pm The Marching Bones at Ighten leigh Social Club, 389 Padiham Rd, Burnley.

    BurnleyClitheroePendle