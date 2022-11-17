These 14 music gigs in Burnley, Pendle and Clitheroe will rock your socks off this weekend

circa 1985: American rock star Meatloaf, real name Marvin Lee Aday, screams into the microphone like a bat out of hell, during a live concert. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Whatever your taste in tunes, this week’s offering of stellar live gigs will get you up dancing.

Here is a selection of talented artists rocking venues in Burnley, Pendle and Clitheroe:

Friday

7pm Ultimate Boyband Show at Paradise W.M.C, 4 Martin St, Burnley.

8pm The Drifters at The Muni Theatre, Albert Rd, Colne.

9pm Queenesque (Queen tribute band) at Rosegrove Unity Social Club, Rossendale Rd, Burnley.

Saturday

7pm Female solo act bringing you a great night of top rock/pop covers from Meat Loaf, Bruce Springsteen, Pat Benatar, Amy Macdonald, Fleetwood Mac, Lilly Allen, CCR, Lady Ga Ga, AC/DC, Motörhead and more at The Park View, 3 Higgin St, Burnley.

7-30pm Mark Lockheart's DREAMERS Quartet at The Grand, Clitheroe.

7-30pm An Evening with Josh Hindle at Rosegrove Railway Club, Back Rosegrove Lane, Rosegrove, Burnley.

8pm An Evening with Diana DoGood at The Hideaway Bar & Kitchen, 14 St James's St, Burnley.

8pm Maet – Meatloaf tribute at The Muni Theatre, Albert Rd, Colne.

9pm James Devine at Read & Simonstone Constitutional Club, 43-45 Whalley Rd, Read, Burnley.

9pm The Switch at The Loom Makers Bistro, 49 Bank Parade, Burnley.

9pm Ultrabeat at Hidden Burnley - Party Hire & Function Venue, 1 Cow Ln, Burnley.

9pm Midlife at The George & Dragon, 217 Gisburn Rd, Barrowford.

Sunday

2pm Charlotte Olivia at Nelson Old Brass Band Club, Wren St.