An up and coming teenage Burnley DJ will get behind the decks to showcase some of his own music in a gig on Hallowe’en.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ishan Ali will be playing some of the latest tunes he has produced, with support from Obskur, L.P. Rhythm, and Jamie Jones, at the gig at Burnley’s Penny Black venue in Hargreaves Street. This is the third event for Malt’r, the events company Ishan set up this year.

“I am slightly nervous about that, “ admitted Ishan. “I hope my music gets a good reception.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DJ Ishan Feuro, who will host his third event this Friday (October 31st) at Burnley's Penny Black, in his element playing Darwen Live earlier this year

It’s a big night for the 19-year-old who this year, after launching Malt’r, hosted his first branded event in April with four other DJs. And on Friday he will go back to back with three other young Burnley DJs, Thomas Bailey, Jacob Sayer and Junior Pennington, from 10pm to 3am.

A music lover since he was a child Ishan, aka Ishan Feuro, plays the piano and guitar and started producing his own music during lockdown at just 15 years old. With no real ambitions to DJ, it was his dad, Gaz Ali, a seasoned and well known Burnley DJ who is also joint owner of Remedy and Penny Black nightspots, who persuaded him onto the decks.

“My dad kept saying ‘why not give it a go/’ and the moment I first did it I absolutely loved every minute and knew that’s what I wanted to do, “ said Ishan. That was back in 2021 and since then Ishan, whose genre is tech and house music, has taken regular DJ slots at Remedy and at parties and celebrations. Earlier this year he got the opportunity to DJ at Darwen Live and he was also behind the decks while on holiday in Turkey.

Listing Marshall Jefferson, one of house music's most important founding fathers, house music DJ Josh Baker and, of course, his dad, as his inspirations, Ishan has his sights set on becoming an international DJ in iconic places like Ibiza and, next year, he is planning more events and is also going to learn how to DJ old style with vinyl.