Talented Burnley pianist to star at St Peter's Church

By Rebecca Hay
Contributor
Published 11th Jun 2025, 18:01 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 07:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Musical enthusiasts are in for a treat this month

Pianist Marie Ratcliffe is set to perform at the church on June 21st at 11 a.m., as part of the Saturday morning concert series.

Marie was born in the town and from the age of five was taught piano by the mother of renowned classical pianist, Kathryn Stott.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At sixteen years, she studied at the Blackburn School of Music and concentrated on many works including Schumann, Schubert, Mozart and Grieg, as well as Russian composers including Borodin, Scriabin and Glinka .

Starring at St Peter's, Marie Ratcliffeplaceholder image
Starring at St Peter's, Marie Ratcliffe

For many years Marie taught in schools and gave home tuition and from 2003, she studied with David Jones from the Northern college who helped enormously with technical development and composition.

For the past twenty years, Marie has devoted her time to giving piano recitals throughout Lancashire .

The concert on the 21st will feature works from Mendelssohn, Glinka, Schumann and Godin.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On the door admission priced at £7 include refreshments and car parking in the school yard in Rawcliffe Street until 1p.m.

For more information on the concert series, check out https://stpetersburnley.com/music/saturday-morning-concerts/

Related topics:Burnley
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice