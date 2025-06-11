Talented Burnley pianist to star at St Peter's Church

Musical enthusiasts are in for a treat this month

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pianist Marie Ratcliffe is set to perform at the church on June 21st at 11 a.m., as part of the Saturday morning concert series.

Marie was born in the town and from the age of five was taught piano by the mother of renowned classical pianist, Kathryn Stott.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At sixteen years, she studied at the Blackburn School of Music and concentrated on many works including Schumann, Schubert, Mozart and Grieg, as well as Russian composers including Borodin, Scriabin and Glinka .

Starring at St Peter's, Marie Ratcliffe

For many years Marie taught in schools and gave home tuition and from 2003, she studied with David Jones from the Northern college who helped enormously with technical development and composition.

For the past twenty years, Marie has devoted her time to giving piano recitals throughout Lancashire .

The concert on the 21st will feature works from Mendelssohn, Glinka, Schumann and Godin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the door admission priced at £7 include refreshments and car parking in the school yard in Rawcliffe Street until 1p.m.

For more information on the concert series, check out https://stpetersburnley.com/music/saturday-morning-concerts/