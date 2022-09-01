Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fresh from a summer performing with celebrity singer Jane McDonald, Josh is bringing his 'New York' themed show to the Pendle Hippodrome Theatre on Friday, October 28th.

Josh and his band will pay tribute to all the crooners who left their mark on New York such as Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Nat King Cole , Michael Buble and many more.

The show is set to dazzle audiences even more than his April outing as Josh sings the songbook of the great hits you all know and love such as 'Fly me to The Moon', 'Come fly With me', 'My Way', 'I've got you Under my Skin', 'I Only Have Eyes For You' and many more alike.

Swing singer Josh Hindle will be performing at the Pendle Hippodrome

As well as a killer set list, Josh has his usual incredible guests lined up. The first to be announced is the wonderful Kiki Deville (as seen on tv shows such as The Voice and All together now).

Josh was seen on ITV back in February on 'Starstruck' where over eight million people saw his performance of 'Feeling Good' and he then went on to support Jane McDonald on tour in Greece in May.

Josh cannot wait to be back on the Hippodrome stage, a place he has performed since age 10.