It’s a musical month at St Peter’s Church in Burnley with two concerts starring some very impressive talent.

On Saturday, May 17th, the town’s parish church will play host to cellist Isabel Williamson and pianist Jonathan Ellis.

The programme will include Vivaldi Sonata No 6 in Bb Kodaly Sonatina in G minor Brahms Sonata No 1 in E minor.

Isabel is also a composer and multi-instrumentalist based in Manchester, where she graduated from the Royal Northern College of Music. She has enjoyed a varied career and performed internationally with folk rock bands and giving classic recitals with Jonathan who is well known to audiences at St Peter’s where he regularly performs.

Isabel Williamson will perform at St Peter's Church in Burnley this month

On Saturday, May 24th, local singer and teacher David Wilkinson has organised “A Feast of English Song” to raise money for the Mawe Ya Kati school in Kenya, starring mezzo Samantha Oxborough and pianist Charlotte Forrest.

Samantha sang at the opening of the last Commonwealth Games and is a graduate of the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

Charlie is a regular guest on BBC Radio 3 and has appeared on Classic FM and BBC television accompanying singers from Dame Felicity Lott to Sir Tom Jones. She is the accompanist of the world-famous Monteverdi Choir.

Both concerts start at 11am and are preceded by refreshments, included in the £7 admission, along with parking in the school yard , under 18’s are admitted free of charge and all proceeds of the May 24th concert will go to the Kenya school.

For more information, check out www.stpetersburnley.com/music/saturday-morning-concerts