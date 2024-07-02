Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Burnley adults with learning disabilities and autism are being invited to pull on their 80s gear for a special disco to help them meet other people.

Community interest company Spring Into Action has launched a Meet N Match project, a friendship and dating agency for people with a learning disability and autistic adults. The project aims to reduce social isolation and help people to develop meaningful connections.

Through this project, they run a range of social events across Lancashire and Greater Manchester to support people to connect with others for friendship and a great night out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samantha Nott, events and marketing manager said: “This event is an opportunity for people to come together in a safe place to experience a great disco night, where they might also make some connections.

An 80s disco for adults with learning difficulties is coming to Burnley courtesy of Spring Into Action

“We see real friendships and relationships develop at our events and it's great that we can provide a safe space to enable those to form. We would love to see lots of people down at Hidden in Burnley for this fantastic 80s disco.”

Taking place at Hidden in Cow Lane, the organisers are calling out for people to get dressed up in their best 80s gear and come down to join them for an exciting night out.