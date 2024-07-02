Spring Into Action launches 80s disco for adults with learning disabilities and autism in Burnley
Community interest company Spring Into Action has launched a Meet N Match project, a friendship and dating agency for people with a learning disability and autistic adults. The project aims to reduce social isolation and help people to develop meaningful connections.
Through this project, they run a range of social events across Lancashire and Greater Manchester to support people to connect with others for friendship and a great night out.
Samantha Nott, events and marketing manager said: “This event is an opportunity for people to come together in a safe place to experience a great disco night, where they might also make some connections.
“We see real friendships and relationships develop at our events and it's great that we can provide a safe space to enable those to form. We would love to see lots of people down at Hidden in Burnley for this fantastic 80s disco.”
Taking place at Hidden in Cow Lane, the organisers are calling out for people to get dressed up in their best 80s gear and come down to join them for an exciting night out.
The disco takes place on Thursday July 11th between 7pm and 10pm for £5 entry with any support staff or carers coming free of charge. It will be supported by the wonderful event staff and volunteers who will ensure that people will have a great night out.
