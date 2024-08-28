Colne's Great British Rhythm and Blues FestivalColne's Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival
Colne's Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival

Saturday picture gallery from Colne's Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival

By Dominic Collis
Published 28th Aug 2024, 10:20 BST
Today we bring you our second picture gallery from Colne’s iconic Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival.

This time we focus on you – the crowds – and all the love you brought to the event.

Take a look.

