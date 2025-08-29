Rework ready to roar with jungle-themed house party at Vineyard

By John Deehan
Published 29th Aug 2025, 10:06 BST
Burnley’s club scene is set for one of its wildest events when Rework’s Welcome to the Jungle swings into town.
On Saturday, September 13, the newly refurbished Vineyard (formerly Kestrel Suite) will be transformed into an Amazonian jungle, complete with full décor and a seven-hour soundtrack of house music that promises to keep the dancefloor moving until the early hours.

Founded in 2021 by Burnley DJs Matty Robinson and Toby Wilson, Rework has built a loyal following thanks to its sell-out nights, eclectic bookings and commitment to supporting both homegrown DJs and rising national talent.

Rework's Toby Wilson and Matty Robbo

“This is about creating something fresh and unforgettable for Burnley’s nightlife,” said Matty. “We’ve been waiting for the right venue where we could bring our full vision to life – and this is it.”

Headliners Wake and Dec Duffy lead a line-up that features both familiar Rework residents and some of the UK’s brightest up-and-coming stars. Past Rework bookings include Kyle Starkie, who has since gone on to tour Australia and perform worldwide.

Organisers say Welcome to the Jungle will be “one of the biggest house music celebrations in Lancashire this year” – with the promise of a dancefloor safari like no other.

Tickets are available now via Skiddle, with limited pay-on-the-door entry on the night.

