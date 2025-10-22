A full-throttle night of live punk and ska is coming to Burnley this weekend as a special tribute event marks the anniversary of one of the most influential albums of all time.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual Never Mind the B****** celebration returns on Sunday, October 26, at The Electric Circus, with five live bands performing for just £5 on the door.

Now in its 12th year, the event pays tribute to the release of Never Mind the B******, Here’s the Sex Pistols, which came out on October 28, 1977.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual Never Mind the B****** celebration takes place at the Electric Circus in Burnley on Sunday.

The event first began at The Talbot before moving to Electric Circus two years ago, where it continues to attract punk fans from across the region.

Headlining once again are Complete Control, who will perform the Sex Pistols album in full. The band, fronted by Shez, are in their 16th year of gigging and feature Chris on bass, Wayne on lead guitar and Vinny on drums.

They’ll be joined by a strong supporting line-up:

Walter Mittys Head – long-running favourites known for their rockabilly and rhythm ’n’ blues sound, covering bands like The Meteors and The Cramps. Regulars at The Blues in Colne.

The Sentence – a Burnley-based five-piece punk band performing original material, fresh from releasing their second album and currently touring.

Skafull – one of the busiest ska, reggae and 2-Tone bands around, guaranteed to get the crowd moving.

The Sugar Bullets – a classic punk covers band fronted by Phil Thompson, current guitarist with The Rezillos and Department S. Their set “blew the roof off” at last year’s event.