Punk and ska festival returns to Burnley to celebrate Sex Pistols landmark album
The annual Never Mind the B****** celebration returns on Sunday, October 26, at The Electric Circus, with five live bands performing for just £5 on the door.
Now in its 12th year, the event pays tribute to the release of Never Mind the B******, Here’s the Sex Pistols, which came out on October 28, 1977.
The event first began at The Talbot before moving to Electric Circus two years ago, where it continues to attract punk fans from across the region.
Headlining once again are Complete Control, who will perform the Sex Pistols album in full. The band, fronted by Shez, are in their 16th year of gigging and feature Chris on bass, Wayne on lead guitar and Vinny on drums.
They’ll be joined by a strong supporting line-up:
- Walter Mittys Head – long-running favourites known for their rockabilly and rhythm ’n’ blues sound, covering bands like The Meteors and The Cramps. Regulars at The Blues in Colne.
- The Sentence – a Burnley-based five-piece punk band performing original material, fresh from releasing their second album and currently touring.
- Skafull – one of the busiest ska, reggae and 2-Tone bands around, guaranteed to get the crowd moving.
- The Sugar Bullets – a classic punk covers band fronted by Phil Thompson, current guitarist with The Rezillos and Department S. Their set “blew the roof off” at last year’s event.