Peter Kay announces two special charity shows to help terminally ill Lancashire woman

The 48-year-old comedian will perform a double bill of charity shows at the O2 Apollo Manchester on August 7.

The 'two very special live Q&As' will be held in aid of Laura Nuttall - a terminally ill 21-year-old woman from Barrowford who was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018.

Laura's mum Nicola announced the news on Twitter on Tuesday morning, saying: “Still can't believe this is actually happening!

"So incredibly grateful to Peter for doing this and just cannot wait for August 7."

All profits will go towards Doing It For Laura, a charity established to help pay for her treatment, with a portion of the profits going towards The Brain Tumour Charity.

Tickets for the shows go on sale on Friday, July 30 at 9am HERE.

Peter Kay revealed the two new Q&A shows in a tweet posted on his account this morning.

It comes 39 months after Kay's last stage appearance which was at a charity screening of his comedy series Car Share at the Blackpool Opera House on April 7, 2018.

In 2017, Peter announced he was returning to the stage with a huge tour of the UK the following year.

He was booked to perform more than 100 dates in his Have Gags, Will Travel tour.

But in December that year, Peter announced it would not be going ahead due to "unforeseen family circumstances".

Kay was last seen on camera in a pre-recorded video for the BBC s Big Night In coronavirus fundraiser on April 23, 2020 which was filmed from his home in Bolton.

