Penny Black Burnley launches new comedy night

By John Deehan
Published 16th Sep 2025, 11:02 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2025, 11:28 BST
Burnley’s comedy fans are in for a treat this Saturday as Penny Black hosts a brand-new night of laughs.
placeholder image
Read More
Stunning view of Pendle Hill inspires farming couple to create Pendle Witches' P...

Following the success of the Comedy Nights at Remedy, the team has decided to take things up a notch with a bigger venue and an even bigger line-up.

The event kicks off at 8pm, and tickets are priced at £15. Guests can also enjoy pizzas or grazing boards for an additional charge, making it a perfect evening out with friends.

Penny Black's Comedy Night takes place on Saturday.placeholder image
Penny Black's Comedy Night takes place on Saturday.

The line-up promises something for everyone:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  • Karl Porter – Warm and witty Liverpool comedian.
  • Katie Tracey – Viral sensation and punchline machine.
  • Phil Chapman – Master of observational comedy.

Organiser Gaz Ali said: “We’re really excited to bring comedy back to Burnley and hope to make this a regular event. There’s a lot going on in the world at the moment, so it’s great to have an opportunity to get out, relax, and have a good laugh with friends.” Event details can be found here.

Related topics:Burnley
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice