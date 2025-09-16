Burnley’s comedy fans are in for a treat this Saturday as Penny Black hosts a brand-new night of laughs.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the success of the Comedy Nights at Remedy, the team has decided to take things up a notch with a bigger venue and an even bigger line-up.

The event kicks off at 8pm, and tickets are priced at £15. Guests can also enjoy pizzas or grazing boards for an additional charge, making it a perfect evening out with friends.

Penny Black's Comedy Night takes place on Saturday.

The line-up promises something for everyone:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karl Porter – Warm and witty Liverpool comedian.

Katie Tracey – Viral sensation and punchline machine.

Phil Chapman – Master of observational comedy.

Organiser Gaz Ali said: “We’re really excited to bring comedy back to Burnley and hope to make this a regular event. There’s a lot going on in the world at the moment, so it’s great to have an opportunity to get out, relax, and have a good laugh with friends.” Event details can be found here.