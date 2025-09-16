Penny Black Burnley launches new comedy night
Burnley’s comedy fans are in for a treat this Saturday as Penny Black hosts a brand-new night of laughs.
Following the success of the Comedy Nights at Remedy, the team has decided to take things up a notch with a bigger venue and an even bigger line-up.
The event kicks off at 8pm, and tickets are priced at £15. Guests can also enjoy pizzas or grazing boards for an additional charge, making it a perfect evening out with friends.
The line-up promises something for everyone:
- Karl Porter – Warm and witty Liverpool comedian.
- Katie Tracey – Viral sensation and punchline machine.
- Phil Chapman – Master of observational comedy.