One week to go: Final plans and site map revealed for Rock N Roll Circus Sheffield.

Running from Thursday 29 to Saturday 31 August at Sheffield’s Don Valley, Rock N Roll Circus is almost ready to open its gates for an exciting second edition.

This year’s festival promises to be bigger, brighter, better - now hosting three music stages, a mix of dazzling performers, a huge variety of fantastic music, food & drink - all taking place in the magical atmosphere of a travelling circus.

This year the event will boast three stages for the first time which includes the epic Big Top Tent, the BBC Introducing stage and a new Second Stage. The line ups feature national and international talent but with a particular focus on home grown established and emerging artists.

Thursday opens with hometown hero Richard Hawley, who headlines on Thursday 29th August, with a personally curated lineup of artists, in what is his biggest headline show to-date: international pop queen Becky Hill headlines on Friday 30th August: Sheffield legends Milburn take to the stage on Saturday 31st August for their first big show since the 2017 tour. They will be joined across the weekend by an amazing array of artists including Peter Doherty, The K’s, The Divine Comedy, Joel Corry, The Coral, Cian Ducrot, Jake Bugg and so many more.

In addition to the brilliant line up, there are daily circus workshops (in case you didn't already want to join the circus!), a Honda bikes training and testing area, a huge food and drinks village with food from Alpina Pizza, Burrito Boys, Spuds and Bros and Greek Street Food, plus Sheffield’s famous relish people from Henderson’s, who will be showcasing exclusive merch and goodies.

VIP tickets include access to posh loos, fast track entry, private bars and in the Juggler’s Den it includes access to free Greggs on the Greggs festival bus!

The festival celebrates local and emerging talent with acts such as Cinematics, City Parking, Gia Ford, Cruz, Big Special, Luxury Goods, Ben Ellis, Malah Palinka, Ed Cosens, Sonni Mills, and Harriet Rose across all the various stages.

Run Away and Join the Circus

Rock N Roll Circus would not be the spectacle it is without the help of amazing circus performers. The talented circus team at Circus Antics help bring Rock N Roll Circus to life every year! Aerialists, fire performers, contortionists, acrobats, stilts walkers and more all perform at Rock N Roll Circus across the site. There’s soaring aerialist Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds, Farqward Presto the incredible juggler, Gem Vaudeville with brilliant fire performances, hula performer Sophiabellatricks. New for this year is Ellis Grover, an incredible high wire act who will be walking above the crowds in the Big Top. Not to be missed!

Opening Times:

Thursday 29th August - Gates Open at 4:00PM

Friday 30th August - Gates Open at 3:30PM

Saturday 31st August - Gates Open at 12PM

The Box office opens at the same time as gates and closes at 9pm each night.

Rock N Roll Circus is a family event and open to all ages; under 14s must be accompanied by an adult and under 5s go free of charge with a full priced adult ticket (maximum 2 per ticket).

Tickets can still be purchased per day or for the whole weekend. VIP upgrades are also available from: https://bit.ly/RNRC2024Sheff

Travel Information By Car: Exit the M1 at Junction 34 (Meadowhall), follow signs for Sheffield A6178. After a mile, take the second left onto Coleridge Road. By Tram:

From Sheffield City Centre: Take the Yellow or Tram Train Route to Arena/Olympic Legacy Park. Return ticket: £4.

From Meadowhall: Yellow Route to Arena/Olympic Legacy Park. Single: £2; Return: £3.70.

From Sheffield Station: Blue or Purple Route to Fitzalan Square, switch to the Yellow Route. Return: £4.

From Rotherham: Tram Train from Parkgate/Rotherham Central to Arena/Olympic Legacy Park. Single: £2; Return: £3.70.

Parking Parking is available through a partnership with Utilita Arena. Further details can be found here.