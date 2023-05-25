one of the world's most authentic tribute bands to Freddie Mercury and Queen, Mercury will perform at St Mary’s Chambers, Rawtenstall, on Friday, June 16th.

The sensational stage show boasts spectacular and authentic costumes, high class production including dramatic lighting effects and an energetic performance from Joseph Lee Jackson as 'Freddie', together with excellent musicianship, including beautifully crafted harmonies, and intricate guitar work from Glenn Scrimshaw as 'Brian May'.

Mercury take their audiences through a legacy of songs which never lose their stature as classics to live on forever.

Prestigious shows include headlining a New Year's Eve Festival in Dubai which was broadcast live to millions via MTV Asia. Mercury were also asked to perform at the unveiling of the first memorial to Freddie Mercury in Feltham, in front of Brian May and Freddie Mercury's family. They have also played an exclusive concert for Queen's own Roger Taylor, and in front of Freddie Mercury's mum, Jer Bulsara.

Indeed, Jer said: “Freddie was an original. He and Queen were the best. But now,in this new century, Joseph, Glenn and Mercury are the next best thing.”

Doors for the show open at 7pm for an 8pm start.

Special guest support will be announced soon.

The venue also has four VIP booths available for the show, which are situated on a private balcony over-looking the stage. Email the venue at [email protected] for full details.

