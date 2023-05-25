News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder

One of the world's leading Queen tribute bands, Mercury, coming to St Mary’s Chambers in Rawtenstall

One of the world’s best tributes to Queen, Mercury, are ready to find somebody to love when they perform in East Lancashire next month.
By Dominic Collis
Published 25th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

one of the world's most authentic tribute bands to Freddie Mercury and Queen, Mercury will perform at St Mary’s Chambers, Rawtenstall, on Friday, June 16th.

The sensational stage show boasts spectacular and authentic costumes, high class production including dramatic lighting effects and an energetic performance from Joseph Lee Jackson as 'Freddie', together with excellent musicianship, including beautifully crafted harmonies, and intricate guitar work from Glenn Scrimshaw as 'Brian May'.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mercury take their audiences through a legacy of songs which never lose their stature as classics to live on forever.

Queen tribute band Mercury will be performing at St Mary's Chambers in RawtenstallQueen tribute band Mercury will be performing at St Mary's Chambers in Rawtenstall
Queen tribute band Mercury will be performing at St Mary's Chambers in Rawtenstall
Most Popular

    Prestigious shows include headlining a New Year's Eve Festival in Dubai which was broadcast live to millions via MTV Asia. Mercury were also asked to perform at the unveiling of the first memorial to Freddie Mercury in Feltham, in front of Brian May and Freddie Mercury's family. They have also played an exclusive concert for Queen's own Roger Taylor, and in front of Freddie Mercury's mum, Jer Bulsara.

    Indeed, Jer said: “Freddie was an original. He and Queen were the best. But now,in this new century, Joseph, Glenn and Mercury are the next best thing.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    Read More
    Buzz Bingo Burnley is top of the shop in Lancashire after three big wins in thre...

    Doors for the show open at 7pm for an 8pm start.

    Special guest support will be announced soon.

    The venue also has four VIP booths available for the show, which are situated on a private balcony over-looking the stage. Email the venue at [email protected] for full details.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Tickets are available at www.stmaryslive.com or call the venue on 01706 223 222.

    Related topics:QueenEast Lancashire