Oasis, Stone Roses and Courteeners tribute acts to play huge Burnley festival this summer
A huge tribute festival featuring The Clone Roses, Definitely Oasis and the Courtbetweeners will be held in Burnley this summer.
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 2:14 pm
Towneley Park Tribute Festival comes to Towneley Park on Sunday, July 10th.
Hosted by legendary DJ Clint Boon, the festival will also feature Duran Duran Experience, Kings Of Lyon, Wrong Jovi, The Marley Experience, True Order (Tribute To New Order), Aladdin Sane (Bowie) and These Smiths.
There will also be a food court, bars, photo ops, a VIP experience and more.