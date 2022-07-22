North West's leading comedy folk group heading for special show at Colne theatre

The North West’s leading comedy / folk group The Houghton Weavers are coming to The Muni Theatre in Colne in September.

By Sue Plunkett
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 3:53 pm
Updated Friday, 22nd July 2022, 3:53 pm

Learning their craft in the folk clubs of their native North West, the group have never wavered from their original motto of ‘Keep Folk Smiling.’

Read More

Read More
In pictures: Beautiful sun kissed island is setting for wedding of Simonstone br...

In their time together, the band have performed thousands of concerts, recorded over 30 albums, starred in several of their own highly successful BBC radio and TV series, and made countless appearances on other programmes.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter

Comedy folk trio the Houghton Weavers are coming to Colne Muni later this year

Steve Millington, David Littler and Jim Berry entertain their audiences in a show of charming fun, humorous jokes, and anecdotes, together with plenty of music, varying from raucous traditional and popular Folk Songs to sing-along favourites, with beautiful ballads and original pieces included throughout. Their wide and varied repertoire, alongside their unique and well-known style ensures that no two shows in the company of The Houghton Weavers are ever the same.

In a career spanning over 47 years, The Houghton Weavers have been entertaining folk up and down the country, boasting a number one hit in Tasmania with their long-time audience favourite, ‘The Blackpool Belle’, a song that also reached number three in New Zealand!

The band continue their non-stop success with a packed schedule of theatres and other venues, also hosting two residential weekends a year. With a large and active fan club, and growing social media following.

It’s set to be a ‘reet good show’ at The Muni on Sunday, September 11th at 2pm. Tickets are available from the venue’s website themuni.co.uk or when calling the box office on 01282 661234

North WestColneBBC