A Nelson singer-songwriter is about to drop her flagship single.

Powerhouse Natalie Jane, performing under the stage name Psydaa (pron. “cider”), will release Heard a Lotta Things on Friday, 5th July. It will be available on all major music platforms.

The new track emotive blends pop, rock, and soul with rich layers of keys, organ, and electric guitar — the latter played by Leeds guitarist Rob McNicholas. To celebrate its release, Psydaa will host a special launch event, with details to be announced.

“Have you ever had a partner tell you their ex was crazy? ‘Heard a Lotta Things’ is about the guilt of laughing with them, only to realise they’ve sent you slightly mad, too.”

Nelson singer Natalie Jane, AKA Psydaa (pron. “cider”).

Natalie grew up in Nelson before moving to Greater Manchester to study at the University of Salford in 2016. Her final year media dissertation consisted of a three-song EP and music videos, sealing her love for songwriting, and the positive reaction from peers ignited her desire to pursue music professionally.

The Covid-19 lockdowns brought life to a standstill and posed challenges for live music but Natalie continued to hone her craft indoors. She then set up a business performing covers around Manchester and Lancashire and recently celebrated her 50th gig.

Psydaa’s new song follows the launch of her first single, Fake Friend, released on Blue Monday in January, which received acclaim from music media like The Hive and enjoyed airtime on Salford City Radio.