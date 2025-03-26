Music icon Peter Hook to lead discussion on Lancashire’s music scene at Burnley Mechanics

The future of Lancashire’s music industry will be under discussion at a groudbreaking convention in Burnley.

Developing Lancashire’s Music Industry: People, Scenes and Places – hosted by the Lancashire Music Association – takes place at Burnley Mechanics on Friday, bringing together key industry figures to explore how Lancashire can establish itself as a major force in music.

Attendees will hear from legendary bassist Peter Hook, author Rebecca Hook, music journalist John Robb, BBC Introducing’s Will Wolstenholme, and pioneering tour manager Kim Hawes, alongside other industry experts, artists, and strategists.

While reflecting on lessons from the North’s cultural hotspots of the past, the event will focus on the future – building networks, fostering collaboration, and identifying opportunities to strengthen Lancashire’s music scene.

Music industry advisor Tony Rigg, who founded the Lancashire Music Association, explained: “Lancashire is home to numerous flagship music activities and businesses already, and it has more than its fair share of musical talent. There is tremendous enthusiasm and energy in our music communities and scenes, which is clear from some of the amazing music things that are happening out there, but also evident through things like the tickets for this event selling out almost immediately.”

The LMA officially launched in October 2024 at the first Lancashire Music Summit. Since then, it has been bringing music stakeholders together, building a network of strategic partners, collaborators and supporters. These include some of Lancashire’s outstanding music enterprises, music makers, venues, local authorities, arts and culture organisations, trade associations, educational institutions including universities and colleges, and many more. The advisory board currently has 16 members representing different places in Lancashire and perspectives from the music industry, with plans to add more.

Mr Rigg who, along with Peter Hook, set up the prestigious Master of Arts Programme in Music Industry Management at the University of Lancashire in 2012 added: “Lancashire’s music people, present and future are central to this event, which is part of a consultation process. We are here to listen, understand our member’s needs, and to help them build a sustainable, thriving music industry for the county. We work closely with Lancashire Music Hub and are part of the industrial strategy in the local music education plan, so together we can make sure that young people are aware of career possibilities, and can feel invested in the prospect of, and work towards a music related career”.

The event is for any, and all music stakeholders in Lancashire, those working on public domain music and related activities, professional, semi-professional, and anyone interested in developing a sustainable music career.

If you missed out on tickets for this event, the LMA will be coming to a town near you with a series of activities across Lancashire but to make sure you are first to know about upcoming events, you can join the LMA for free at www.lancashiremusic.org.

This event is supported by the Lancashire Music Hub and in association with Arts Lancashire, Burnley Leisure and Culture, Burnley Mechanics Theatre, University of Central Lancashire, Lancashire County Council, More Music, Actual Music, Rebellion Festival, and others.

For more event information go to bit.ly/musicfutureslancs