Music and comedy charity nights in Barnoldswick

Clitheroe entrepreneur Peter Barton is ensuring that music and comedy fans will continue to have the opportunity to enjoy safe, top class entertainment across East Lancashire and beyond during the pandemic.

Peter’s venue, Barnoldswick Music and Arts Centre, has just announced further rescheduled dates for the venue in 2021 as well as remaining dates for this year and next.

Several of the just-announced shows are to benefit ‘Concerts For The Kids’ a charity set up in 2017 by Peter and his wife Julie to benefit Alder Hey Childrens’ Hospital where Peter and Julie’s grandson received life-saving treatment.

Dennis and Mark

The Rainhall Road venue also continues to host a whole array of rising artists, too – across all genres including folk, acoustic, country, alternative and more.

“I am determined that the people of our corner of Lancashire and beyond still have the chance to experience ‘live’ entertainment through these unprecedented times”, said Blackburn-born Peter.

“It is so important for everyone’s well-being that they can relax in a safe environment and enjoy some fabulous music”.

They are also both determined never to cease in their efforts to raise funds for the hospital.

“As long as fans continue to attend the ‘live’ fund-raising events, Julie and I will continue to purchase life-saving and life-changing equipment for Alder Hey” said Peter.

Countless international artists, including Jay and Merrill of The Osmonds, Big Country, From The Jam (with Bruce Foxton of The Jam) and comedian Phil Cool have all given their services free in the past.

The first of these benefits for 2021 features an Up Close and Acoustic Show from Dennis Greaves and Mark Feltham, founding members of Nine Below Zero – who will be returning to their Blues roots in this show on July 24th.

These are the first 'old style' blues shows the pair have performed in the 35 years they have been working together. Covering songs by blues legends such as Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee, Jimmy Reed, Slim Harpo and Leadbelly, they also play unplugged versions of well-known Nine Below Zero material.

The love of the blues began at an early age for both Mark and Dennis. Two of Dennis' uncles were big fans, and both had big collections of blues albums. It was listening to these records that encouraged NBZ's frontman to first pick up the guitar. Mark on the other hand had an uncle in the Merchant Navy, who used to bring him back harmonicas from his travels overseas.