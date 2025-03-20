The study also shows that positive terms for women in music has decreased

The topic of misogyny in music is at the forefront again this week after a new study.

Research has shown despite strong female representation in music, derogatory terms towards women have risen sharply.

At its peak, the study found a rise of over 1000% in misogynistic terms used towards women in the last three decades.

Female representation in music continues to thrive, with acts such as Sabrina Carpenter , Chappell Roan and Billie Eilish leading the charge.

But a new study by Startle reveals a shocking increase in derogatory language towards women since the early 2000s.

Analysing lyrics from 600 chart-topping songs (1974-2024), researchers categorised terms related to women as positive or negative, revealing an alarming rise in misogynistic lyrics and themes.

The study reveals a complex and contradictory landscape, showing a significant surge in derogatory terms since the early 2000s. Specifically, the use of such terms increased by 1,383% between 1994 and 2004.

Though that rate has levelled off, according to Startle, the use of misogynistic/derogatory terms in music is still significantly higher than in previous decades.

Key Findings of the Study

Megan Thee Stallion was indicated in the study to have used derogatory terms as a means of empowerment, but critics argue it reinforces misogyny in music. | Getty Images for FanDuel's Super

The study found that words like 'b***h,' 'p**y,' and 'he' have become more prevalent since 2004. In particular, 'b**h' has nearly doubled in usage from 2004 to 2024, while terms like 'freak' and 'he' peaked in 2014 and then declined.

There has also been a general decline in the use of positive language to describe women in music; terms of endearment like ‘honey’ or ‘beautiful’ have seen significant drops in popularity.

The increase in negative language is happening alongside a surge in female representation in the charts and raises questions about whether the music industry is truly progressing in terms of gender equality.

While some argue that artists like Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion use derogatory terms in an empowering context, others contend that this still reinforces a cycle of derogatory representation .

The Influence of Social Media

Speaking about the findings, Startle CEO Adam Castleton remarked that while it’s ‘encouraging’ to see increased representation of female artists, there is a ‘concerning rise’ in the negative language used to describe women.

He remarked: “The music industry remains male-dominated behind the scenes, and many female artists feel pressured to conform to what the industry expects and what will sell records.

This can include hyper-sexualisation [and] labels, producers and execs who are still predominantly male have the final say and they will decide what’s marketable or not – including whether feminist messaging makes the cut.”

Castleton also believes the trend is driven by the influence of ‘virality’ in the social media age, often gaining traction on outlets such as X, Instagram and YouTube. “The same is true on streaming services like Spotify,” he continued, “this in turn encourages artists to use such language.”

“Algorithmic changes are unlikely, so it’ll take a wider cultural shift and avoidance of controversial music to disrupt the status quo in the social sphere.”

