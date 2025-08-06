Lord Shuttleworth has praised the new home of the world-famous Gawthorpe Textiles Collection.

Chairman of the Trustees and great nephew of the founder, Lord Charles Shuttleworth visited Northlight in Brierfield as it celebrated a year of housing the collection since its move from his ancestral home of Gawthorpe Hall.

The workshop units in Northlight Industries, the final phase of the £34m. redevelopment of a historic mill, proved ideal when the globally significant 30,000 piece collection of the Gawthorpe Textile Collection needed new premises. Now, one year on Lord Shuttleworth was on hand to reflect on how the collection has changed during this time – particularly around accessibility.

Founded by the late Rachel Kay-Shuttleworth and now recognised worldwide, the Gawthorpe Textiles Collection has been an integral part of the region's cultural heritage for decades.

Lord Shuttleworth said: “This is a great collection of textiles, now of national and international renown, and I'm glad to say it's stayed here in East Lancashire where it was created.”

The move to Northlight has proved purpose-built for preservation and access, and provided significant benefits for both staff and visitors. The new facilities allow for more workshops, study sessions, and group visits than ever before, with better lighting and space to examine textiles up close.

Custom-built racking has transformed their storage, making it lots easier to access and prepare items for events and future digitisation. Visitors have also benefitted from free parking, a welcoming kitchen space, and step-free accessibility meaning all visitors can comfortably enjoy the collection.

The collection now accommodates individual researchers and special interest groups, with regular events and booking details available via the website, www.gawthorpetextiles.co.uk .

Ann Sumner, acting director of the Collection, said: “To see this amazing facility that the collection now has was truly transformational. One of our key recommendations was to find a more suitable space for storage, researchers, and workshops – and Northlight delivers.”

The relocation marks a milestone for the ollection, ensuring itsc preservation while making it more accessible to students, researchers, and textile enthusiasts from across the UK and beyond.

Managing Director of Northlight Estates Toby Whittaker said: “We're delighted to host such a prestigious collection here.

“Northlight is now at 94% full occupancy across the estate, and has been an incredible regeneration success story that we can all be proud of.”