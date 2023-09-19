One of the biggest events in Clitheroe’s calendar takes place this weekend.

Ribble Valley Scooter Rally (previously the Ribble Valley Mod Weekender) is now in it's13th year and takes place from this Friday (September 22nd ) to Sunday (September 24th) in 12 venues across Clitheroe.

All the events are free entry (with the exception of the Soul Club) and there are 36 live bands, solo artists and DJ's on over the full weekend. Details of the bands playing can be found on the scooter rally facebook page. All music tastes will be catered for including Mod, Soul, Ska, Reggae, Indie and Britpop.

The annual Ribble Valley Scooter Weekender is riding into Clitheroe this weekend

Saturday sees around 500 scooters arrive in town from all across the country, with the ride in co-ordinated by local scooter clubs. Castle street will be closed to traffic between 9am to 6pm.

Setting off at 12-15pm the route takes in Bolton-by-Bowland, Copy Nook, Slaidburn, Newton, Dunsop Bridge, Whitewell, Chaigley, Hodder Bridge, Whalley, Barrow into Clitheroe down A671 and into town by Brown Cow up to The Rose and Crown on Castle Street. The ride has been timed at around 60 minutes. There will be stalls in the Rose and Crown car park on Saturday selling vintage clothing, memorabilia and scooter accessories.